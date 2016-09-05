Music community comes out to support Stanley Ebanks

A large audience from around the Cayman Islands, keen to dance and socialize, came out to Elizabethan Square on Aug. 26 to lend support and raise money for musician Stanley Ebanks of West Bay.

Mr. Ebanks, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is a percussionist with Swanky Band.

At the fundraiser, organized by Mr. Ebanks’s daughter Stephanie, fellow musicians who came out to show their support included Swanky Band, Regeneration Band and Dexter Bodden, who was backed up by a combination of musicians.

Hopscotch Studios provided the sound.

Capt. Chuckie Ebanks donated a miniature catboat and Deal Ebanks donated two wooden gigs that were auctioned off by Barrie Quappe and Woody DaCosta.

The funds raised will go toward Mr. Ebanks’s treatment.

Many of those who helped organize the event were from West Bay, including the cooks and servers, members of the bands, the men who donated the catboat and gigs, and the majority of attendees.

Helping with the fundraising were Prentice Panton of Reflections, who sold drinks, and family, friends and businesses, who sold food.