50 years ago: Floris McCoy’s achievements lead to teaching

In the Aug. 31, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Haig Bodden wrote:

“Miss Floris McCoy … has just received her B.A. degree from Warner Pacific College. Miss McCoy arrived from the U.S. on the 27th. She entered Warner Pacific College in September 1964 expecting to be there for about 3 years, but the Dean of the College, after evaluating her credits from former schooling, told her if she carried 17-18 hours each quarter she could get her degree in about 2 years.

“As a result of this she worked very hard during the school year carrying 17 1/2 hours. At the end of her first quarter she said, ‘I felt as if I had completed one year’s work.’ During the summer she did a 2 years’ Spanish course in nine weeks, and worked 40 hours a week to support herself. This she says was very difficult and she will never do anything like it again.

“The school year of 1965-1966 found Miss McCoy a busy graduating senior on campus. She recalls many wonderful experiences, one of which was very surprising. She was chosen by the student body to represent her college during the annual homecoming activities … The college princess must be a person of high scholastic achievements who has made some outstanding contribution to the college.

“In filling this role Miss McCoy not only represented Warner College but also her island home. This was also a second opportunity for her to appear on TV.

“She will teach at Triple C School and hopes eventually to read for her Master’s Degree.”

In the Sept. 7, 1966 edition Mr. Bodden wrote:

“Miss Ercelle Connor has left on the 3rd for a visit with friends in Richmond, Jamaica.

“The Cayman Brac plane was chartered on Tuesday the 30th to take little Bill Wood back to the University Hospital in Jamaica. He was due to return after six weeks at home to have a 4th operation but his condition gave cause for concern and he was flown back with his mother and father.

“News received at the weekend is that he is improving, and providing this continues, he will go into the theatre again tomorrow.

“On Sunday evening Mr. Harry McCoy left to take his son, Harwell, back to school in Jamaica. Accompanying him was little Judy Wood, going to join her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Wood.”