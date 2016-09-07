Art campers gain insight on copyright

This summer’s Visual Arts Society’s Kids Summer Art camp wrapped up recently after several exciting weeks of creative activities at the beautiful grounds of Pedro St. James, where the Society has an art and ceramic studio.

After the children had completed their art projects, camp instructors encouraged them to date and sign their artwork, to underscore the importance of copyright protection.

“This may seem a bit premature, as most people assume no one would be interested in using the kids’ work, however that is not the point,” said camp facilitator and artist Lisa Ebanks.

“No matter how old you are, you should know about your copyright protection rights,” said Ms. Ebanks.

“You should respect and understand the rights of an author’s ownership to their videos, music, poems, and photographs. With the extensive growth of our digital world, social media and access to imagery, it’s important as a creator and a user to understand copyright protection.”

Cayman’s new copyright law was passed June 30, 2016. It incorporates the protection of digital works such as website photos and content, software, digital music and video, which did not exist when the U.K. law was extended to Cayman in 1956.

“It is great to know Cayman is now up to date” Mrs. Ebanks said.

“It’s time to learn about copyright protection so that we’re aware of our rights when we’re creating works, such as paintings, and we can be mindful of infringement on others’ artistic works.”

The Visual Arts Society was formed over 30 years ago, growing and adapting to the progressive art scene in Cayman, and supports the jurisdiction’s extensive creative community.

The Society offers opportunities for artists to participate in art exhibits, events, and artisan markets where they can display their artwork for sale. The Society’s annual Arts and Craft Sale at Camana Bay takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 and their Members Exhibit will be on display at the Dart Auditorium of the National Gallery during the month of January 2017.

The society also offers learning opportunities through various workshops this year starting with Mixed Medium Mondays, Figure Drawing Tuesdays, and Color Theory Thursdays. Ceramics are also a big part of what Society offers and open studios will be provided for artists to use ceramic tools, glazes and a kiln.

The Kids’ Art Program is always growing and, apart from the summer camp, kids’ art activities have been incorporated at Society events and youth art exhibition opportunities.

The Visual Arts Society supports “Art for Everyone.”