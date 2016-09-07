Visual Arts Society offers workshops

The Visual Arts Society is offering three workshops, starting Sept. 19, with locations still to be determined.

On Mondays, students will have an opportunity to produce a mixed media work on canvas in a playful atmosphere.

Students will use paints and other media to create texture on their canvas. The workshop will review contemporary abstract art, and students will use different techniques, color theory and the application of materials to create their mixed media work.

Workshop instructor Lisa Ebanks, an artist who combines her interior design and artistic abilities to create mixed media works, fuses vibrant colors with feathers and various materials for a unique result. She has extensive experience in design and window treatments and has been painting since 2007.

On Tuesdays, students can improve their skills by sketching a live model. The Figure Drawing workshops will cover core skills, allowing artists to develop their techniques.

On Thursdays, Color Theory workshops are dedicated to learning skills used to understand color by exploring the core elements of psychology, perspective and moods while working with opposing and complimenting colors. These skills will be applied to the production of individual art works on suggested themes.

The figure drawing and color theory workshops are taught by Chloe Goodfellow. Her aim is to create a learning environment that allows independence, enabling students to grow in confidence and self-esteem. Her overall goal in teaching is to respect each individual’s nature, psychological and physical development, as well as instilling the attitude of lifelong learning. Ms. Goodfellow has 20 years’ experience teaching art and design.

The three workshops run from 7–9 p.m. and costs range from $25 to $40 depending on membership status with the Society.

Drop-ins are welcome.

“If you have an unpredictable schedule, you don’t have to commit to the six weeks for mixed media or the 10 weeks for figure drawing and color theory,” said Visual Arts Society representative Mary McCallum.

“If you are still able to attend 75 percent of the classes, you should be able to keep up and complete some fun art projects and learn new skills.”

The Society also offers opportunities for artists to work on their projects in between classes at Open Canvas night at KARoo and at the Society’s open studios. The Society supports Art for Everyone and all abilities are welcome.

Founded 35 years ago, the Visual Arts Society is a nonprofit organization with no corporate or government funding. The Society offers a membership for those who support the arts, and opportunities for the active artist or hobbyist to exhibit and grow their skills and networking.

The Visual Arts Society’s main studio is on the grounds of Pedro St. James.

For more information, email workshops@visualartcayman.com, and for membership email memberships@visualartcayman.com.