Fidelity fun run series

Sept. 16: The family-friendly race series is free to all under age 15, and adults can also sign up for the individual races for $10 each. This is the second in the three-race series. It is a two-mile loop beginning on Walkers Road, opposite the former John Gray High School, then on to South Church Street before finishing on Denham Thompson Way. To register, visit www.caymanactive.com or in person on race day by 7:15 a.m. The race runs from 7:30-9 a.m. Entrants in the Pram & Pet divisions are reminded to state that when registering. Chip timing registration closes 15 minutes before the race starts. Race Caribbean will record times, then produce and circulate the race results.

Crisis Centre Gala

Sept. 16: Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala, to benefit the Crisis Centre. Event will be held at Ristorante Pappagallo, starting at 7 p.m. Expect a welcome cocktail, Greek food, live entertainment and silent auction. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,250 for groups of 10. Contact [email protected]

PAWS Bodden Town Community Dog Wash

Sept. 17: Mission House in Bodden Town from 9-11 a.m. This event is free and all dogs are welcome. PAWS volunteers will be on hand, bathing dogs and speaking with anyone who may need financial assistance for spay/neuter, veterinary care, etc. Volunteers are always welcome to assist. For more information, call PAWS at 916-3957 or 916-1731. Check out its Facebook page for more details.

Figure Drawing

Sept. 19: Last day to register. Visual Arts Society offers Figure Drawing six-week workshop from Sept. 19-Oct. 24, from 7–9 p.m. Location: Watler House Studio at Pedro St. James. This is an opportunity for intermediate artists to develop their figure drawing skills. Fee is $130 or $180 for non-members. Includes use of studio/easels and boards, live model, guidance from a qualified art instructor. Drop-in fee is $25/$35 per session. Email

[email protected] or call 546-9422.

Corporate Mixology Competition

Sept. 21: 100 Women in Finance invites teams to compete for Best In Glass in the second annual Mixology Competition at KARoo in Camana Bay from 6-8:30 p.m. Teams of four can enter for $500 (US$625) per team. Individual Taster tickets are $50 (US$60) each and include cocktail tasting, passed hors d’oeuvres and the right to vote on your favorite cocktail. For more information and to register a team, please contact [email protected] Net proceeds to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation.