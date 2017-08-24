Best In Glass mixology competition returns

Has anyone else been wondering lately about the island-wide shortage of cocktail umbrellas and maraschino cherries?

100 Women in Finance (100WF) is holding its second annual Corporate Mixology Competition at Karoo in Camana Bay on Sept. 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. This colorful and energy-infused event will again be seeking out the brightest and the best to shake it up in a lively bid for the trophy. Last year’s event was a hit with both team spots and individual tickets selling out quickly.

Individual taster tickets are $50, which include canapés and cocktail tasting at all the booths. Tasters will get a voting chip to give to the team with their favorite drink. Corporate teams of four can participate for $500.

Teams will compete to win Best Booth, which will be voted on by attendees, and for the Best In Glass, which will be determined by a judging panel.

Jacques Scott, the exclusive supplier for the event, will provide items at a discount to competitors.

Last year’s event was a cornucopia of colors with 10 brightly decorated booths lining the tasting area. Enthusiasm from teams and tasters continued throughout the event as they savored the many different cocktails on offer and networked with each other.

Intertrust took home first place with their mixologists dressed up as Greek Gods and Goddesses in togas and laurels, serving their twist on the bloody Caesar with mini-gherkins, fried breadfruit and olives.

Another favorite was the MUFG booth, whose staff dressed up in kimonos and served an Asian-inspired cocktail.

“So many of our staff had such a great time bonding both at this event and in preparation for it,” remarked one of the other team members. “We all sat around the lunchroom this afternoon cutting up cilantro together.”

100WF is thrilled that so many of last year’s teams, including Deloitte, KPMG, MUFG and PwC, are returning, and welcome new teams such as FTI. There are a few more booth spaces remaining so entrants are encouraged to register soon.

Attendance is limited to those of legal drinking age, and net proceeds will benefit the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. 100WF encourages all attendees to drink responsibly and to NOT drink and drive.

100 Women in Finance

100 Women in Finance is a global network of professionals in the finance and alternative investment industries working together to empower women at every stage of their careers. Through peer engagement, philanthropic, and educational initiatives, more than 15,000 members are making connections and creating opportunities that help to advance careers and strengthen their field.

The Breast Cancer Foundation

The Breast Cancer Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in 2009 to provide support for Breast Cancer sufferers. The Wellness Program provides support services for patients, survivors and their families, including counseling, lymphatic massage, acupuncture and other services often outside the reach of patients and their families.

Tickets and booth registration for the Best In Glass Mixology Competition are available via the 100WF website by clicking on the Events Page at www.100women.org. Interested parties can also contact the Cayman philanthropy committee for more information via email at [email protected]