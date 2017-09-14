Second Fidelity Fun Run on Saturday

The second in a series of three fun runs is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. More than 170 people took part in the first of this year’s 2-mile Fidelity Fun Run, which was held last Saturday.

The first five male finishers on Sept. 9 were Will Edwards, Okeve Hamilton, Levi Superville, Andrew Keast and Sherlock Brooks.

The first five female runners were Tiffany Cole, Ava Hider, Nadine Gray, Molly Kehoe and Sion Hawkes.

The start of the Week 2 leg is at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, opposite the former John Gray High School. Week 1 participants are reminded to bring their bibs.

Complete results for the fun runs can be found on www.caymanactive.com.