National Trust celebrates 30th anniversary

The Cayman Islands National Trust, which this month celebrates 30 years of protecting the natural history of the territory, invites the public to a celebration of music, dance, environment, history and local heritage at Pedro St. James Castle on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6-10 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Cayman traditional kitchen band Swanky, Ken and Ben, called The Duo, and James Geary. Local food will be on sale, and a complimentary drink and canapés will be offered to guests.

“Even though the Trust works to protect historic and environmental sites, sometimes it’s easy to forget we are doing so to secure a better future for Cayman,” said Christina Pineda, the Trust’s executive director.

She invites members of the community to engage with the Trust council and staff to better understand their work, the benefits of becoming a Trust member, and the impact “one small act of time, treasure or talent” can have on the organization.

The event is free for members of the Trust; non-members can attend for $30, which will include Trust membership.

Benefits of being a Trust member include priority booking and discounts on all Trust activities and excursions, and discounts or free admissions to National Trust properties in Australia, New Zealand, Barbados and the U.K. It also gives members 25 percent off Crystal Caves admission, discounted entry to the Cayman Turtle Centre, and free entry per year to the Botanic Park and Pedro St. James.

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Trust’s Caribbean partners that were affected by Hurricane Irma.

Tickets and membership for non-members are on sale at the National Trust office at the Dart Family Park on South Church Street or can be bought at the event. For more information, email [email protected] or call 749-1121.