Cayman residents will once again have freshly shaved heads in support of childhood cancer research and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Around 1,000 people are expected to turn out for the fifth annual Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave at the Wicket in Cricket Square on Sept. 22.

The event began in 2012 in honor of Hannah, the daughter of Cayman residents Gaylene and Nigel Meeson, who faced a difficult fight against brain cancer. Hannah turns 10 on Monday and currently shows no sign of disease.

“We never thought we would celebrate Hannah’s 10th birthday, and she has amazingly defied the odds that left her with a less than 5 percent chance of survival, but she suffers many disabilities following treatment, including impaired balance, partial deafness, vision loss, cognitive, memory and fine motor deficits and slow processing,” Mrs. Meeson said.

“Hannah is not alone. By the time childhood cancer survivors are 45 years old, more than 95 percent of them will have a chronic health problem or life-threatening condition. Without organizations like St. Baldrick’s, Hannah and children like her will simply not survive.”

Other childhood cancer survivors from Cayman will join the event, including Skylar “Mimi” Ebanks, Annabelle Reading, Beau Shields, Tayden Grant and Charli Foster.

More than $54,000 has already been raised toward this year’s $163,000 goal.

Since its inception, Hannah’s Heroes has raised more than $1.1 million for childhood cancer research at the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The foundation has dedicated more than $188 million to childhood cancer research since its first event in 2000.

Through sponsorship by Conyers Dill & Pearman, St. Baldrick’s CEO Kathleen Ruddy will travel from California to Cayman for the fundraiser.

“I am profoundly moved by the way the Cayman community has united to support Hannah’s Heroes and take childhood back from cancer,” Ms. Ruddy said. “Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave is one of St. Baldrick’s largest events, and I am honored to be able to attend the event this year and meet the dedicated volunteers and donors who have generated such resources to help children survive cancer.”

St. Baldrick’s has named four research grants in recognition of Hannah’s Heroes since 2013.

Teams for this year’s Big Shave include “The Firebalds” from the Fire Service, corporate team “Maples & Balder,” Dart, PwC, MUFG, the parents of local childhood cancer survivors and several schoolchildren.

For more information about the event, visit here.