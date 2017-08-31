Feast and celebrate like a god on Sept. 16 at the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre’s Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala fundraising dinner and auction at Ristorante Pappagallo. This event’s theme looks to Ancient Greece for inspiration and will feature food, cocktails, dancing and entertainment inspired by glorious Greek culture.

The organizers were drawn to the idea after being inspired by the social nature and informality of Greek celebrations. “We loved the idea of the event not being the typical sit down gala dinner where you only spend time with those seated at your table. We wanted guests to come together, mingle and socialize,’ says Ania Milanowska, executive director of the Crisis Centre.

The theme gives attendees the chance to dress up for the night in their finest costumes. They can channel their inner god or goddess by dressing in full Grecian attire, or stick with the traditional black tie. Wearing togas and floral garlands is also highly encouraged.

The atmospheric Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay with its stunning lagoon views will be decked out in blue and white décor, featuring column centerpieces for a historical touch. According to Milanowska, the evening is set to be an extraordinary way to “experience Ancient Greece in an intimate setting, and to show your support for the Centre.”

A worthy cause

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre was set up in 2003 to help tackle domestic violence and has so far benefited over 1,000 women and children. The locally run charity helps people get out of abusive relationships by providing a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter for victims and their children, and a counselling service as well as various educational programs. After a two-year break, the Crisis Centre is reprising its annual fundraising gala dinner to help raise funds for its general operating costs.

Through the money raised by donations and previous events, the organization was able to open Estella’s Place on Eastern Avenue earlier this year. While primarily a walk-in center for those who have been affected by domestic violence, it is also the location of the Crisis Centre’s TAYA (Teens and Young Adults) lounge where kids and teenagers can socialize and benefit from a range of support programs.

This year has already seen many successful fundraising events for the Centre, including A Walk in Her Shoes at Camana Bay back in March, which encouraged men from across the island to compete in a sponsored race wearing high heeled shoes. The charity additionally organizes a Jingle Bell Run at the end of each year, and previously hosted a gala in 2014 with a glamorous Bollywood theme.

Tickets to the gala and auction cost $150 per person or if you’re a large group of 10, you can purchase a group package for $1,250. Contact Lauren at [email protected]