Now that the summer holidays have drawn to a close, Camana Bay is keeping the fun going, offering plenty of things to do this month.

In celebration of the return to school and International Literacy Day, which falls on Sept. 8, Camana Bay presents Literacy Month.

The initiative aims to reinforce and encourage a love of reading, while also supporting local nonprofit organization LIFE (Literacy is For Everyone).

Studies show that communities with a higher literacy rate reflect the country’s employment rate and its economic growth. LIFE operates a number of programs to support literacy in the community, including paired reading programs where adults can volunteer 30 minutes a week in local schools to help improve children’s reading. In addition, throughout Literacy Month, Books & Books in Camana Bay will donate a portion of all adventure book sales to the organization in an effort to promote literacy throughout the year. “We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s Literacy Month, and excited to support our community through LIFE,” says Terry Cleaver, manager of Books & Books.

Adventure is out there

As 2017 marks the anniversary of several world-renowned children’s adventure book authors and titles, Camana Bay has chosen “Adventure” as this year’s theme. Children can begin their adventure at Camana Bay by taking part in a scavenger hunt, where they will go in search of their favorite storybook characters, hidden throughout the Town Centre. To participate, they must collect a map key from Books & Books and then return the completed map to the bookstore for a 10 percent discount toward a future book purchase.

Some of the authors being celebrated include Enid Blyton in recognition of 75 years of “The Famous Five”; J.K. Rowling celebrating Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary; Martin Handford with 30 years of “Where’s Wally?” and Arthur Conan Doyle with 125 years of Sherlock Holmes.

Camana Bay will theme its weekly story time on Tuesdays at Regal Cinemas to include adventurous reads, while Books & Books will host adventure-themed story times on Thursdays and Saturdays with live readings and sing-alongs that children of all ages can enjoy. In addition, Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club is continuing every other Saturday during September and will be showing an adventure-themed lineup of movies for $5 per person.

Prizes

Throughout Literacy Month, Books & Books is also running a contest in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Children are invited to submit an entry form at the store, detailing what their favorite book is and why, in order to enter for a chance to open one of the 24 doors on a new, giant Advent calendar. The winners will be announced in November and will open an Advent calendar door to reveal a special gift worth up to $100.

Visitors will also be encouraged to take a book and leave a book with the Camana Bay Reading Tree, which will be at The Visitor Centre. The Reading Tree will be stocked with children’s books and available for swapping from Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. until the end of September.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Camana Bay for the second year in a row with Literacy Month and to have their continued encouragement and support with a month full of activities that promote and support literacy for everyone in the Cayman Islands,” says Marilyn Conolly, executive director of LIFE.

Books & Books will host an informal and open discussion for adults on social media wellness. It will be led by personnel at Infinite Mindcare Therapy Cayman as part of a month-long series focusing on books based on mental health and wellness.

Finally, what would Literacy Month be without its very own photo competition? Visitors will be encouraged to take photos with the giant “Read” sign which will be on top of The Rise, Camana Bay’s pedestrian footpath. They can share their photo on social media with the hashtag #CamanaBay. A photo winner will be chosen each week this month and will receive a prize pack with the chance to win a Camana Bay Gift Card.