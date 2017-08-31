September concerts in South Florida

Wow, there is a lot going on this month in South Florida! Stages are full from Miami to West Palm Beach, bringing music and comedy to the masses.

As usual, fans of live performances will find artists young and old on tour. Remember Adam Ant? He’s in the country on Sept. 6, with classic acts like Depeche Mode, Sammy Hagar, Tony Bennett and Bryan Adams also on the September schedule.

Speaking of country, look for Steve Earle, Brad Paisley, Clint Black and the Zac Brown Band to grace everyone with their presence. Chris Tucker and Steven Wright promise big laughs, and for a real shot of nostalgia, take in the UB40 Legends with original singer Ali Campbell at the forefront. You might want to sip a glass of red, red wine in tribute.

Dita Von Teese’s “The Art of the Teese”

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sept. 1

7:30 p.m.

Mann’s World Concert And Comedy Show

James L. Knight Center

Miami

Sept. 1

7:30 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Sept. 1

8 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

Chris Tucker

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Sept. 2

8 p.m.

Green Day – Revolution Radio Tour

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Sept. 3

7 p.m.

Adam Ant: The Anthems Tour

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 6

8 p.m.

Modest Mouse

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sept. 6

8 p.m.

Tony Bennett

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 6

8 p.m.

Bryan Adams: Get Up! Tour 2017

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Sept. 8

8 p.m.

Paramore – Tour Two

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sept. 8

8 p.m.

Steve Earle with Los Lobos

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 8

8 p.m.

Tove Lo

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 13

7 p.m.

Brad Paisley

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Depeche Mode

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 15

7:30 p.m.

Metal Alliance Tour

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 16

6 p.m.

Clint Black

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach

Sept. 16

7 p.m.

Nicky Jam & Plan B

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 16

8 p.m.

Steven Wright

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 16

8 p.m.

P.O.D.

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 17

8 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach

Sept. 19

7 p.m.

Mumford & Sons

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 19

7:30 p.m.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Sept. 22

6:30 p.m.

Zac Brown Band

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Sept. 22 & 23

7 p.m.

Luis Fonsi

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Sept. 22

8 p.m.

Young the Giant

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Sept. 22

7 p.m.

Lynda Carter

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek

Sept. 23

8 p.m.

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 23

8 p.m.

2Cellos

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 24

7:30 p.m.

David Gray

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 26

8 p.m.

Tesla

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 27

7:30 p.m.

Foster the People

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sept. 27

8 p.m.

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 28

8 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sept. 30

7:30 p.m.