September concerts in South Florida

Wow, there is a lot going on this month in South Florida! Stages are full from Miami to West Palm Beach, bringing music and comedy to the masses.
As usual, fans of live performances will find artists young and old on tour. Remember Adam Ant? He’s in the country on Sept. 6, with classic acts like Depeche Mode, Sammy Hagar, Tony Bennett and Bryan Adams also on the September schedule.
Speaking of country, look for Steve Earle, Brad Paisley, Clint Black and the Zac Brown Band to grace everyone with their presence. Chris Tucker and Steven Wright promise big laughs, and for a real shot of nostalgia, take in the UB40 Legends with original singer Ali Campbell at the forefront. You might want to sip a glass of red, red wine in tribute.
Dita Von Teese’s “The Art of the Teese”
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sept. 1
- 7:30 p.m.
Mann’s World Concert And Comedy Show
- James L. Knight Center
- Miami
- Sept. 1
- 7:30 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Sept. 1
- 8 p.m.
Kendrick Lamar
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 2
- 7:30 p.m.
Chris Tucker
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Sept. 2
- 8 p.m.
Green Day – Revolution Radio Tour
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach
- Sept. 3
- 7 p.m.
Adam Ant: The Anthems Tour
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 6
- 8 p.m.
Modest Mouse
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sept. 6
- 8 p.m.
Tony Bennett
- Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 6
- 8 p.m.
Bryan Adams: Get Up! Tour 2017
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Sept. 8
- 8 p.m.
Paramore – Tour Two
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sept. 8
- 8 p.m.
Steve Earle with Los Lobos
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 8
- 8 p.m.
Tove Lo
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 13
- 7 p.m.
Brad Paisley
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach
- Sept. 15
- 7 p.m.
Depeche Mode
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 15
- 7:30 p.m.
Metal Alliance Tour
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 16
- 6 p.m.
Clint Black
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach
- Sept. 16
- 7 p.m.
Nicky Jam & Plan B
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 16
- 8 p.m.
Steven Wright
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 16
- 8 p.m.
P.O.D.
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 17
- 8 p.m.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach
- Sept. 19
- 7 p.m.
Mumford & Sons
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 19
- 7:30 p.m.
Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Sept. 22
- 6:30 p.m.
Zac Brown Band
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach
- Sept. 22 & 23
- 7 p.m.
Luis Fonsi
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Sept. 22
- 8 p.m.
Young the Giant
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Sept. 22
- 7 p.m.
Lynda Carter
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Coconut Creek
- Sept. 23
- 8 p.m.
UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey
- Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 23
- 8 p.m.
2Cellos
- Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 24
- 7:30 p.m.
David Gray
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 26
- 8 p.m.
Tesla
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sept. 27
- 7:30 p.m.
Foster the People
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sept. 27
- 8 p.m.
Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 28
- 8 p.m.
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sept. 30
- 7:30 p.m.