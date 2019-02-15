KAABOO Cayman off to energetic start

KAABOO Cayman 1 of 10

(This story will be updated throughout the weekend. — Ed.)

(UPDATE 3:30 PM Mark Muckenfuss): Two local Cayman bands lifted KAABOO Cayman to an energetic start Friday afternoon. Rico Ronaldo and Suckerbox kicked off the festival with back-to-back performances on different stages.

Partly sunny skies greeted festival goers who found the lawns in front of the stages still soggy from Thursday’s rain, but absent standing water. Jason Felts, chief brand officer for KAABOO, said staff worked through the night Thursday with blowers and vacuum units to clear away the water.

Dampness seemed the last thing on the mind of most attendees who watched as Mr. Rolando, in a T-shirt and silver quilted pants, danced and sang his way through a set of recently penned hip-hop songs. A crowd of about 100 — the festival’s earliest arrivals — watched the band, augmented by four backup dancers in white outfits and white sunglasses, provide the opening strains of the two-day event.

Suckerbox powered through a punchy punk performance. By the time they took the stage, the crowd had swelled to about 300. They polished off their set up with an ear-jabbing version of “Drunken Cigarettes,” with lead singer Reno Cianter belying his grey beard with youthful energy.

There were a few early glitches, including problems with the on-site Wi-Fi and equipment problems that left Transviolet without sound the first few moments of its set.

The crowd grew as the afternoon went on. Organizers expect 10,000 people each day of the festival.