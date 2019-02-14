Getting 10,000 people to KAABOO 1 of 5

With 10,000 people making their way to the KAABOO festival this weekend, organizers have put transportation arrangements in place, while police have created a series of traffic control measures around the location, including reducing the speed limit on a stretch of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to 25 mph.

Accompanying this article are maps created by KAABOO to help concertgoers get to the festival by car, bus or on foot.

There is VIP and limited pre-paid parking ($25 next to Public Beach), as well as shuttle service from a number of locations. Organizers are recommending that the best way to get to the venue is by using the Seven Mile Beach shuttle bus, which will stop outside Margaritaville, Mitzi’s and the Westin on West Bay Road. The bus costs US$10 round trip, per person, per day, and runs continuously during KAABOO hours.

There is also a park-and-ride service to and from the car park south of Camana Bay. It costs US$10 per car to park at Camana Bay. Motorists should enter through Nexus Way, then take a shuttle to KAABOO.

People can also take a taxi or public bus to the KAABOO Transportation Hub, which is on site and next to a gate that gets them straight into KAABOO. Private cars are not allowed to drop off or pick up at the hub.

Police warn that drivers heading to West Bay on Friday and Saturday should expect delays during peak hours. There will be additional signage along the roadways and motorists are asked to follow all traffic directions given by police officers.

Northbound public traffic traveling toward West Bay via the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be forced to merge into the right northbound lane once past the Kimpton Seafire hotel. Those road users will need to continue along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to enter West Bay, as there will be no access to West Bay Road.

By Thursday, police had placed traffic cones along the northbound section of the Esterley Tibbetts, between Cost-U-Less and the Yacht Club roundabout, and the lane is due to be closed off around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Cones have also been placed in the center line of the two southbound lanes.

The speed limit on the Esterley Tibbetts, from Cost-U-Less to the Yacht Club roundabout, was reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph on Thursday morning. The lower speed limit will remain in force through Sunday morning, police said.

There will be a checkpoint in place on West Bay Road at Lime Tree Bay Avenue, and only local traffic, Public Beach visitors and KAABOO vehicles – authorized taxis and shuttles – will be permitted to travel northbound on West Bay Road past Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

Northbound traffic traveling toward West Bay on West Bay Road will not be able to travel past Lime Tree Bay Avenue, and will have to turn right and continue north toward West Bay via the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Police are recommending that northbound traffic traveling to West Bay turn onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as early as possible for a smoother traffic flow.