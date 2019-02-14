Montessori donates to sick kids

Students at Montessori By The Sea after-school club spent this month collecting gifts to donate to sick children visiting Cayman for heart surgery.

“The students at Montessori thoroughly enjoyed this project and are looking forward to visiting the Children’s Heart Project patients after surgery in coming weeks,” said upper elementary teacher Megan Hobson.

She said the Kids CARE Club students are passionate about helping the community and those less fortunate. “This ties in with the Montessori philosophy of developing children to become more aware of the needs in their communities and the difference they can make,” Ms. Hobson said.

The CARE in “Kids CARE” stands for “Community Awareness and Respecting the Environment.”

Over the past weeks, students and their families collected hundreds of items, including toys, books, toiletries, and new and used clothing. Students placed the treats in activity bags to be delivered to Health City Cayman Islands hospital.

“It was a fantastic response from the school,” Ms. Hobson said.

Students of the CARE Club also ran a collection drive for the Savannah Mission House that hosted families from as far away as Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Bolivia, visiting Cayman for heart care.

“Beyond the efforts of the children with making the “Care Bags,” I am amazed by the many, many bags and boxes of toys and books and clothing which were collected at your school for the children who stayed at the Mission House,” said Angela Martins, coordinator at the Mission House.

The project was sponsored by the Samaritan’s Purse Children’s Heart Project.

This is the second year that students at the school have participated in a program where donations go to help children undergoing heart surgery.