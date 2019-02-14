KAABOO on schedule after rain delays VIP event

Heavy rain forced KAABOO officials to postpone a VIP “sneak peek” event scheduled for Thursday evening, but organizers say the festival will go ahead as planned.

“KAABOO Cayman will open its gates as planned on Friday at 1 p.m.,” said Jason Felts, chief brand and marketing officer for KAABOO. “We look forward to hosting everyone this weekend.”

RELATED STORY: Your guide to KAABOO: What to know, where to go

RELATED STORY: Getting 10,000 people to KAABOO

More than an inch of rain fell at Owen Roberts International Airport between Wednesday night and 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving sizable puddles in some areas of the festival grounds.

Mr. Felts said he was not worried that the area would be ready for festivalgoers in time.

The skies are forecast to clear for the two-day festival. Predictions call for a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of rain Friday, and Saturday’s forecast is for a 20-30 percent chance.

Organizers announced late Wednesday that passes for the festival have sold out. Just over 10,000 people are expected on both days of the multi-faceted event.

The VIP event was rescheduled to 10:30 am Saturday morning.