Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Cayman in March

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will make an official two-day visit to the Cayman Islands next month, Governor Martyn Roper announced on Friday.

The royal visit is part of a larger trip that includes stops to other Commonwealth jurisdictions throughout the region. The couple will arrive here on March 27 from Cuba.

While here, the Prince of Wales will be a part of the official opening ceremony of the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport, as well as the new swimming pool on Cayman Brac.

Government stated that details about other events will be announced soon.

“I am delighted that Their Royal Highnesses will be visiting us here in the Cayman Islands,” Mr. Roper said of the visit at a press briefing at Government House. “This will be the most important visit since Her Majesty The Queen arrived in Cayman in 1994.”

Prince Charles last visited the Cayman Islands in 1973.

