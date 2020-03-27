UK Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive for COVID-19

Both men say their symptoms are mild and they are self-isolating

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Health Secretary have both confirmed they have contracted COVID-19, according to British media reports.

Johnson, in a video on posted on his official Twitter page Friday morning said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Johnson said he developed a mild temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the chief medical officer, he took the test.

“That has come out positive, so I am working from home. I am self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus,” Johnson said.

In previous statements, the BCC said, the prime minister’s office, No. 10 Downing Street, had previously confirmed that if Johnson could not work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take over in his role as first secretary of state.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also has COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

He also shared a video message on social media stating that his symptoms so far have been “very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response”.

“I’ll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need. And I’ll be doing that from here, but with no less gusto,” he said.

Hancock said he will be isolating until next Thursday.

“Once I’m out of self-isolation and I hope with no more symptoms, then I’ll be able to get back stuck in and into the office where necessary,” he said.

Measures had been taken to limit contact in Downing Street; cabinet earlier this week was largely by conference call and the daily briefing has gone digital too.

This week, it was confirmed that Prince Charles had also tested positive for COVID-19. He too displayed mild symptoms.

On Friday morning, Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that Queen Elizabeth II was remains in good health, and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.

