Premier quashes rumours of catching virus from Prince Charles

Premier Alden McLaughlin quashed rumours this week that he could have caught coronavirus from Prince Charles.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is in isolation at the Royal Family’s Scottish holiday home at Balmoral Castle, after testing positive for COVID-19. He is said to be in relatively good health, with only mild symptoms.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is also in isolation.

McLaughlin and a delegation from the Cayman Islands met with Prince Charles during a visit to the UK in February. But too much time has passed since that encounter for the premier or any of his staff to have caught the virus from the prince.

The premier spelled that out at a press briefing Wednesday.

“Myself and a delegation met with Prince Charles in February at one of his homes in the UK,” he said. “So that everyone knows what the timing is, today (Wednesday) is exactly one month since we met with him.

“I and the delegation have been home for 25 days. The incubation period for the virus is five to seven days, so I think I am as likely to have that virus as anyone else in the community and I certainly would not have contracted it from him.

“I hope I can knock that rumour quickly on the head,” he said.

Both the premier and Governor Martyn Roper passed on their best wishes to Prince Charles for a speedy recovery.

The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall made a hugely positive impression during a visit to the Cayman Islands last year.

The British Royal Family confirmed in a statement this week that Prince Charles had contracted COVID-19.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement indicated.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS [National Health Service] in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”