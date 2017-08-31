If I were asked what film I’m most excited/terrified about this month, it would be “IT,” the remake of the Stephen King bestseller that was originally a two-part miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise. The 1990 version really gave clowns a bad name, and it still stands up over time, apart from an ending that seemed to reveal its budget limitations.

Now, Bill Skarsgård, younger brother of Alexander and son of Stellan, carries around his nearly 6-foot 4-inch frame in the big floppy shoes while sporting some very white makeup and a grin that is sure to keep you up at night.

Just as the miniseries began, the new film follows a group of children in Derry, Maine, who have every right to be troubled by the sight of balloons. What is interesting is that the studio is waiting to see how this effort is received by the public before committing to the second part of the story: When the characters, now grown, return to Derry to face the monster of their childhood.

“IT” aside, fans of the first “Kingsman” film will be happy to see its sequel opening on Sept. 22. We also learn of another odd friendship in the life of Queen Victoria (played by the inimitable Judi Dench) in “Victoria & Abdul.”

See you at the movies!

Sept. 1

‘Unlocked’

After failing to apprehend the terrorist behind a Paris attack that claimed dozens of lives, CIA agent Alice Racine is forced to live in London as a caseworker. Her mentor unexpectedly calls her back into action when the CIA discovers that another attack is imminent. Alice soon learns that the classified information she’s uncovered has been compromised. Running for her life, she turns to a former soldier to help her prevent a lethal biological attack on the citizens of London.

Sept. 8

‘IT’

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Sept. 15

‘American Assassin’

When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment to investigate a wave of random attacks on both military and civilian targets. After discovering a pattern of violence, Hurley and Rapp join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war.

Sept. 22

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’

The battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, also secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting father against son, the epic showdown tests these fierce but undisciplined modern-day ninjas as they learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu.

Sept. 29

‘American Made’

Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States. The operation spawns the birth of the Medellin cartel and almost brings down the Reagan White House.

‘Victoria & Abdul’

Abdul Karim arrives from India to participate in Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee. The young clerk is surprised to find favor with the queen herself. As Victoria questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance that her household and inner circle try to destroy. As their friendship deepens, the queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes, joyfully reclaiming her humanity.