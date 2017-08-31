Fancy a really fun night out while raising money for a great cause? Then look no further than Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts’ “Paws for Wine” annual fundraiser.

The event, which is in its seventh year and is the principle fundraiser for the organization, will be held at Ristorante Pappagallo on Sept. 23. It all kicks off at 7 p.m.

BlackBeard’s will be showcasing a variety of wines from several countries and has added a sparkling table for those who like the bubbles. There will also be a cocktail station provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka; together, they ensure that there will be something for every taste.

As well as wine tastings, the $75 ticket will include an assortment of canapés and selections from the many food stations. There will be silent and live auctions, and musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Jacko. Auction items include restaurant vouchers, staycations, boat charters, fitness packages and a luncheon for six cooked in your home by the professionals at Ristorante Pappagallo with wine provided by BlackBeard’s.

About Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Paws for Wine raises money to achieve one of the animal organization’s three mission pillars: Continuing to offer free community spay and neuter surgeries throughout Cayman to end pet overpopulation. Almost 3,000 surgeries have been sponsored to date, the organization says.

Kids Care

Kids Care, the Animal Welfare Education Program started in September 2015, is an educational program for schools, reaching into homes and the workplace. Volunteers provide materials, interactive games and talks, covering topics such as the advantages of pet sterilization, the responsibilities of animal ownership and how to care for companion animals. In the process, it helps to raise a generation of community-minded children who learn compassion toward animals and each other.

Operation Grass Roots

Operation Grass Roots has been made possible by an initial donation from 100 Women Who Care, with the support and pro-bono medical expertise of Dr. Brenda Bush of Island Veterinary Services. This program assists disadvantaged communities in working together to improve the lives of people and their companion animals. Clinics offer preventive care for pets and free registration and identification through micro-chipping.

Tickets are on sale at Must Love Dogs in Camana Bay, Bliss Yoga, Island Veterinary Services, Animal House and Hot Tropics Jewelry store. For more information, email [email protected] or call 938-2273.