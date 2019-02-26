CUC fundraising 5K run set for Sunday

Caribbean Utilities Company are hosting a 5K walk/run Sunday, raising funds for the Sunrise Adult Training Centre and the Cayman Islands Athletic Association.

The course begins and ends at Ristorante Pappagallo, Conch Point Road, West Bay. Start time is 6:30 a.m. for walkers and 7:00 a.m. for runners.

The first 250 participants will receive a T-shirt, and all participants will receive a participation medal, bag, cap and water bottle following the race. Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the event.

Registration should be completed by Wednesday, and can be done online at www.caymanactive.com. Check-in time is 5:30 a.m. to receive numbers and race chips. The fee is CI$15 Adults and $10 Youth (Under 17).