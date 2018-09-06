There are many animal lovers on the island, but not everyone can afford to care for their pet as they’d like. Organizations like Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, better known as CARE, raise funds to help care for our furry friends, as well as improve awareness about animal welfare. One of CARE’s biggest fundraising events is Paws for Wine, this year being held on Sept. 29 at Ristorante Pappagallo.

This is the 8th annual Paws for Wine evening, and it promises to be a fun, casual, social affair where guests can mingle, dine, dance and open their hearts (and wallets) for the charity.

It all begins at 7 p.m. and the dress code is island casual, so feel free to leave the black ties and the stilettos at home.

There will be a silent and live auction, as well as spot prizes to be won throughout the night. Once the eating is over and the auctions are done, it will be time for the DJ to crank up the music and really get the party started. Dancing is encouraged, so again, wear your comfortable footwear if you want to get up and boogie down.

The tickets are $75 per person and include access to a variety of delicious food experiences as well as four wine tasting tokens. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the evening go towards the charity’s work in the local community and the many programs it offers.

Quiz nights

Who doesn’t love a good quiz night? If you can’t make it to Paws for Wine, head to PD’s in Galleria Plaza for the first Wednesday of every month and use that grey matter between your ears. You can enter a team of up to six people and it is $10 per head. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and if you know your stuff, you could win some prizes. This is a great way to make new friends and support the animals at the same time.

CARE

CARE’s mission is to prevent ill-treatment, cruelty and suffering for all domestic animals and to eliminate over-population and its accompanying pain and suffering by actively promoting spaying and neutering. It will also make funds available to the public, where there is a need, for this purpose, and endeavors to educate on responsible pet ownership, animal welfare and animal behavior by engaging the hearts, hands and minds of the community to help the animals.

For tickets to PAWS for Wine, please contact CARE at [email protected] or call 926-6693. Tickets can be delivered to you. For more information about CARE, visit www.caymancare.ky.