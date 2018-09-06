Literacy Month is back to celebrate and encourage a love of reading among youth across the Cayman Islands. This year, the theme focuses on mysteries, covering everything from “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” to local favorite “Pedro and The Treasure Map” by Erin Connelly.

In partnership with Books & Books and Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE), Camana Bay has prepared a full calendar of special moments to excite and engage children of any age as they return to school and reconnect with reading.

Take a photo with the giant READ sign, located on the Paseo next to Books & Books. Post these selfies with the hashtag #CamanaBay to be entered into a draw for a $50 Camana Bay Gift Card.

Next, step into Books & Books or the Camana Bay Visitor Centre to collect your scavenger hunt map and get sleuthing like Sherlock Holmes. Hidden in the grounds around the Town Centre are eight book titles. Find each of the eight and jot down the circled letter in each title to collect the eight letters you need to unscramble to form the anagram answer. Completed maps can be returned to Books & Books in exchange for 10 percent off your next purchase.

Make a note in your calendar to stop in on Saturday Story Time sessions at the bookstore. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Saturday, these Story Times will feature a roster of local authors. The popular Tuesday morning Story Times in Camana Bay Cinema at 11 a.m. will also be themed, as the hosts read various mystery stories to little ones.

Don’t forget to start entering now for the chance for your child to win a great prize that will make this holiday season even more magical. Books & Books is running its advent calendar contest again this year, and entries are accepted through September and October. Every day in December, a child’s name will be drawn and they will get to open a door on the advent calendar to find a special Christmas gift waiting inside. They can enter for a chance to have their name drawn by completing a form at the bookstore to share what their favorite book is and why.

The LIFE organization

The love of reading is something that is easy to take for granted. However, learning to read is something that takes time, and many children want the opportunity to practice their reading more. LIFE is a nonprofit organization with the mission to significantly increase literacy levels in the Cayman Islands. One of the programs LIFE operates in order to achieve this goal is paired reading, where volunteers work with children in Cayman’s public schools. The organization is always looking for more volunteers for this program. If this is something that appeals to you, contact [email protected] to register.

Calendar at a glance

Scavenger Hunt

Monday to Saturday

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Books & Books

Story Time

Tuesdays

11 a.m.

Camana Bay Cinema

Story Time

Saturdays

10 a.m.

Books & Books

The Bookends Club