Shop local at the Visual Arts Society sale

Annual market happens on Saturday at Camana Bay

‘Shop Local, Shop Early’ is the Visual Arts Society’s message of 2020, inviting the public to its annual Christmas Art and Craft Sale, being held in Camana Bay from 10am-5pm on Saturday.

This will be the society’s largest art vendor turnout since the pop-up market began 10 years ago, offering lots of choice to shoppers looking for unique gifts.

The Paseo will be set up with festive, decorated tables featuring a variety of locally-made arts and crafts created by Visual Arts Society members.

Marketing coordinator, Mary McCallum, said, “The society is a not-for-profit organisation with no corporate funding [which] providse opportunities for artists of all levels to develop in the art community.”

VAS recently offered ‘fun with clay’ workshops at its studio on the grounds of Pedro St. James. Mark Muckenfuss, who instructs the workshop, will be at the event on Saturday, giving demonstrations using his portable wheel.

For more information on the Art and Craft sale or a society membership, email VAS admin at [email protected]visualartcayman.com.