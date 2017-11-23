The Visual Arts Society is hosting its annual Christmas Arts and Craft sale at the Paseo at Camana Bay on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of arts and crafts on display, including hand-crafted jewelry, original paintings, hand made ceramics, Christmas decorations and cards, souvenirs, hand-painted silk scarves, ties and much more.

“It’s amazing the variety of items the artists create from their photographs, batik, painted canvases, clay, stamps collections, plus gems and stones found on the beach and plenty of options for everyone’s taste,” says marketing coordinator Mary McCallum.

Mugs with the VAS logo will also be available for purchase.

The society is a nonprofit organization with no corporate or government sponsorship. It operates through the efforts of its volunteers and funding through its annual membership. It provides opportunities for artists of all levels and ages to develop in the art community through learning or teaching at workshops, exhibiting and selling creations, and getting involved in art events.

Membership information will be available at the Visual Arts Society tent, where the mugs can be purchased.

“You don’t need to be an artist to become a member,” McCallum says. “The society’s membership is made up of hobbyists, commercial artists, those who just have fun creating or just want to support the art community.”

The art society studio is located on the grounds of Pedro St. James where it offers various workshops in drawing, painting, interior design, ceramics, photography and more.

For more information on the Visual Arts Society, visit the Facebook page at visualartcayman.