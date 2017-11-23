Girlguiding group hosts annual fair

Remember the old-time bazaars where you could stock up on unique one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and treats? Here’s your chance! With more than 20 artists, crafters and charitable organizations selling their goods, there is something for everyone at the Christmas Arts & Craft Bazaar, hosted by Girlguiding Cayman Islands this Saturday.

There will be paintings and photographs from local artists, handmade jewelry, handbags, hand painted signs, homemade body products and locally written cookbooks as well as a large variety of other crafts on offer.

Photographer Sharon Davies offers a range of both underwater and terrestrial macro photography. In addition, hand drawn subjects taken from photographs with a zentanglesque background will be available.

Homemade baked goods and tasty treats will also be featured.

Face painting and beautiful henna tattoos by Shilpa will be available at the bazaar, so make sure to bring along the kids.

Couxcoux, Cayman’s Coconut Factory, in an effort to rescue the Cayman coconut from the garbage dump, will be selling all natural, chemical free, coconut oil-based skin care moisturizers, exfoliators and body scrubs along with deodorants, toothpastes, hair care and shaving products. Couxcoux also crafts jewelry, cups, bowls and household decorative items from the coconut shell, along with handmade coconut flour. Squirrelly Studio will be there with its trendy signs handmade in the Cayman Islands, inspiring joy, love, happiness and positive vibes, while Tweenage Dreams presents unique gifts and the latest trends in toys, games, electronics and accessories for tween girls.

Parkers wacky science will be showcasing its range of different slimes with themes such as Christmas slime, fluorescent slime, galaxy slime, clear slime or plain color slime. Staff at the booth will provide a mix and match, make-your-own-slime table along with several types of slime, ready to purchase without the mess.

Island Girl Crafts (Maria Leggatt) is excited to be selling hand painted driftwood birthday calendars. Never miss a birthday or anniversary again with these one-of-a-kind calendars. Also for sale, homemade rice-filled compresses that can be used hot or cold to soothe away your aches and pains.

Charitable organizations participating in the bazaar include the Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association, Builders Club and various Guiding groups. Proceeds for organizing the event go to Girlguiding Cayman Islands.

Girlguiding

Girlguiding gives girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities. Funds raised from past bazaars have helped to subsidize the cost of activities and programs for the girls, including the buying of tents for local camps and assisting with expenses to represent the Cayman Islands at international camps.

For additional information about the Christmas Arts & Craft Bazaar or Girlguiding Cayman Islands, contact Allison Taylor at [email protected]

The Christmas Arts & Craft Bazaar will be held on Saturday at Loyola Hall, St. Ignatius Catholic School on Walkers Road. The bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.