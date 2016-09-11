50 years ago: Woman’s Guild holds successful Harvest Festival and Sale

In the Sept. 14, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, George Town correspondent Frances Bodden wrote:

“The Woman’s Guild of George Town is to be congratulated on their annual Harvest Festival and Sale which took place at the Town Hall on the 6th with Mr. Ernest Panton in the chair. There was the usual devotional and many old favourite hymns were lustily sung after which there was a sale which realised about 23 pounds.

“Mrs. Otto Hurlston and Mrs. Derek Wight arrived from Kingston on the 8th.

“Everyone was happy to learn that Mrs. Lillie McTaggart was much improved and was to stand on her leg that morning. It is hoped that she will be out of hospital within the next week and soon be able to travel home.

“We are happy to report that little Miss Tessa Johnson of South Sound is doing well at Bishops High School, she returned on the 4th.

“A cricket match was played on the Secondary Modern School grounds on the 11th between the Cayman Cricket Team v. a team composed of expatriates. The Cayman team, captained by Clive Glidden, won the toss and went into bat first. They lost three quick wickets but finally managed to make 82 runs all out. Chief wicket-takers for the expatriates were Mr. Peter Milburn with 5 and Mr. Howard Ricketts with 3.

“When the expatriates replied, captain Peter Milburn and Howard Ricketts quickly made sure of victory by adding 68 runs for the opening partnership. They finally made 83 runs for 2 wickets. Milburn was 49 not out and Ricketts made 25 runs. It is hoped that the youth of our land will take more interest in sport of this sort.”

Other news from George Town included:

“Lois Sarah Jackson became Mrs. Robert James Arch at a wedding ceremony performed by Pastor Raib Arch, father of the bridegroom, at the Church of God (Universal) witnessed by a packed congregation on the 7th.

“Mr. Dercy Lee Jackson gave his daughter in marriage and the bride was attended by Mrs. Maizie Watler (Matron of Honour), Esther Arch, Genevieve and Delrose Jackson (bridesmaids) Chastine Watler and Zena Merren (flower girls). The Best Man was David Arch, the groom’s brother, and the groomsmen were Roy Eden, Kelvin Thompson and Seth Arch Jr.

“The service was fully choral with the congregation singing ‘O Father All Creating,’ Mrs. Martha Castang rendering the solo ‘The Wedding Prayer,’ and Mrs. Hope Borden contributing the solo, ‘Because.’ Mrs. Naomi Panton made the bouquets and was responsible for the floral decorations in the church.

“The four-tier wedding cake was made by Mrs. Royal Watler and decorated by Mrs. Faith Wallace of West Bay. The bridal party gathered at the groom’s home for the cake-cutting ceremony after which the couple travelled south for a secret honeymoon rendezvous.

“The brigantine Romance spent two days anchored in George Town harbor last week with 13 aboard, affectionately referred to by Mrs. Gloria Kimberly, the owner/captain’s wife, as the crew and gang.

“On this present cruise were college and university students who were, one at a time, being dropped off to return home to continue their studies. One reluctant student took the plane from here to return on Thursday after having begged a week’s extension by phone in Panama.

“This lovely ship was originally built, so we are told by Arthur Kimberly, the skipper, as a Danish trading ketch and she traded in the Baltic for about 30 years before being rebuilt as an authentic 1840 brigantine.

“She was used in the movie ‘Hawaii’ in which she plays the role of the missionary ship Thetis.”