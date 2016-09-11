Young artists explore watercolors at Family Day

The Legacy of Light exhibition has inspired a variety of events at the National Gallery recently, all drawing on the theme of watercolor art that forms the show’s central theme.

At Water Play Family Day on Saturday, Aug. 27, the National Gallery’s education department had all sorts of free family fun art activities on offer based on the Legacy of Light exhibition. Activity sheets and art activities had children of all ages testing their skills and building their creative prowess. Self-guided tour packs were available for families to use as they explored the temporary exhibition. The free event was open to all ages.

At the Splish Splash, Dot Dash! Watercolour Workshop kids were urged to leave their inhibitions at home and come prepared to have fun with all kinds of water-based paints.

Unlocking their creativity and discovering new ways to apply paint to paper, children and caregivers had a chance to explore pattern, shape and color in this day of experimentation with abstraction. All materials were provided at the free workshop.

The Legacy Of Light – Early Watercolours From The National Collection exhibition boasts rarely seen watercolors from the collections of the Cayman Islands National Museum and the National Gallery.

Featured artists include Moira Abbott, Maureen Andersen, Earl Barlow, Lois Brezinski, Debbie Chase van der Bol, Shirley Garvin, A. George, Lorna Griggs, Ray McLaughlin, Joanne Sibley, Jeremy Sibley and Janet Walker.

“As an art form capable of producing an astonishing variety of effects, from subtle atmospheric washes to brilliant tropical hues, it is perfectly suited to capturing the light and palette of the Caymanian landscape,” said Gallery director Natalie Urquhart.

“The exhibition not only celebrates our unique natural environment but also pays homage to our vibrant cultural heritage.”

The show runs until Sept. 16. Admission is free. For more information on these and other kids’ programs email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945-8111.