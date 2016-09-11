Cayman International School celebrated a milestone last week when it marked 10 years at Camana Bay.

The school was the development’s first tenant, moving in September, 2006, and since then has served as the cornerstone around which the Camana Bay community has grown.

The school marked the occasion with a number of special events on Friday, Sept. 9.

Since the its inception, a state-of-the-art educational facility has been central to the master plan for Camana Bay. Developer Dart Realty’s commitment to education led them to partner with International Schools Services to develop the school, which serves children aged 2-18.

In celebration of the school’s 10-year anniversary, plans included reburying a time capsule planted on the school’s opening day on Sept. 4, 2006, with additional mementos from 2016.

Dart Realty President Jackie Doak was on hand to present a timeline marking the school’s milestones over the last decade to teachers and students.

To show their appreciation of Camana Bay’s earliest family members, Dart Realty treated teachers to a special breakfast.

Each student received a thank-you note containing a ticket to Regal Cinemas at Camana Bay, and the school’s PTA planned to host a celebratory barbecue for parents in the evening.

A press release notes that over the last ten years, CIS has more than doubled in size, from 215 students in 2006 to 580 today. To accommodate the growing student body, the school campus continues to expand, with six new classrooms and a media suite added this year.

CIS is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools in the United States and features an international baccalaureate world school diploma program for Grades 11 and 12.

Over the past decade, Camana Bay has become a gathering place for residents and visitors to spend time shopping, dining and strolling around the town’s outdoor spaces.

“Dart Realty recognizes the value of partnering with dedicated, visionary and innovative tenants such as Cayman International School and looks forward to another ten successful years together,” states the release.