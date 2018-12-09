National Gallery opens two exhibits

Two new exhibits open Tuesday at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. One looks into Cayman’s past, while the other looks at how young artists in the islands are being encouraged to develop their craft.

“The Photographer is Present: Select photographs from the collection of Ella Latter” showcases the work of Cayman’s first professional female photographer.

Culled from the National Archive, the rarely seen collection spans a range of subjects from portraits, landscapes, architecture and events, illustrating the wide scope of Latter’s interests.

These photographs offer valuable, direct insight into Caymanian society in the mid-20th century – from the people and pastimes to national events. Through formal commissioned work and her own personal interests, Ms. Latter documented her small island community and promoted the preservation of memory through her devoted practice.

The show was put together by the National Gallery’s assistant curator Simon Tatum and runs through Jan. 24.

The second exhibit, “Traces: Activating the Art Curriculum,” features new works by government high school art instructors Kerry-Ann Brown, Kerwin Ebanks, Sarah McDougall, Claire Musser, Lorna Reid and June South-Robinson. The show illustrates how lesson plans are transformed into inspiring art projects and runs until Jan. 18.

Various concepts and techniques that are introduced to students through the art curriculum are demonstrated in the artists’ own work, which shows how they have followed instructions set for their students to expand their own personal portfolios. It includes a diverse range of art media and materials such as painting, sculpture, photography, video and more.

Supporting events such as lectures and tours are planned during the run of the shows.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.