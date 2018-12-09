NiCE program continues through Friday

More than 500 participants cleaning up island

Almost all of the 518 people who applied for seasonal work will benefit from the National Community Enhancement Winter Project, which is currently under way.

According to the Public Works Department, 343 have already begun working on the project and, according to current attendance rates, 502 applicants are projected to have taken part by the end of the initiative, on Dec. 14.

Those accepted into the program get up to three weeks of work.

The islandwide beautification project, known as NiCE, is designed to provide unemployed or underemployed people with additional funds at Christmastime.

NiCE project manager Levi Allen, from the Public Works Department, said this year’s figures are significantly lower than the number of enrollments on either of the last two Winter initiatives. Last year, 609 people applied for the program.

Unemployment for Caymanians stood at 6.2 percent last year. That number has dropped to 5.3 percent.

In continuing to add new elements to NiCE, registration organizers included a presentation on conflict resolution by a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service trainer.

During this year’s summer NiCE project, one worker stabbed a fellow worker.

As well as clearing beach accesses and doing maintenance and repairs, the work include clearing litter, cutting back overgrowth, cleaning up cemeteries, repainting road markings, tidying road verges and working at the George Town landfill.

Workers will be paid before Christmas, according to the Public Works Department.