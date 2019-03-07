‘Pretty on the Outside’ announces international speaker

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling disease of the central nervous system, for which there is no cure. However, treatments can help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease and manage symptoms.

The MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands will be holding its third annual “Pretty on the Outside” fundraiser on March 16 at the National Gallery, starting at 6 p.m. It will be a cocktail gala-style event featuring drinks, nibbles and a raffle.

The foundation was founded by Alyssa Christian in 2016, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis herself the previous year. She became aware of the large community of MS patients in Cayman and knew something needed to be done.

“Support is crucial, both financially and emotionally, to not only MS patients but to their families as well,” Christian says.

“The MS Foundation is committed to not only providing the support needed to patients, but to spreading awareness about the disease.

“Currently, there is no cure for MS. It is a lifelong disease. We hope one day for a cure, but until then, we will remain MS strong and continue to support our local community of patients and their families.”

Speaking at the event will be international blogger, Ardra Shephard. She is the influential Canadian blogger behind the award-winning “Tripping on Air,” an irreverent insider scoop about her life with multiple sclerosis.

Shephard was named one of the top MS bloggers “in the universe” by feedspot.com and one of HealthLine’s top MS bloggers of 2019. With an international reach and reputation, she is a leader in the MS community. She is on a mission to change minds about what it means to live with a serious illness, to have disability positively reflected as part of a diverse society, and to empower those with chronic illness to stake their place in the world.

The event will also feature the premiere of a short film titled “Invisible,” produced by the MS Foundation in partnership with local videographer Jason Kennedy, in honor of MS Awareness Month this March. The goal of the film is to raise awareness of the fact that while the symptoms of this chronic illness may be invisible, MS patients most certainly are not.

“Most of the time, you would not know that a person has MS just by looking at them,” Christian says. “MS is known as an invisible disease. Although many patients look ‘good’ on the outside, the inside of their body is a disaster and can feel like a battlefield.”

All proceeds from the event, and associated 50/50 raffle, will benefit the MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands and support its mission to help local patients gain access to vital medical care and wellness support.

Event tickets are available to purchase for $100 per person at www.eventpro.ky and include a welcome cocktail, campaign T-shirt and a selection of bites from local restaurant vendors. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle in aid of the MS Foundation can also be purchased online at Event Pro. For more information on the MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands, visit facebook.com/msfcayman or contact [email protected]