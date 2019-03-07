It’s time once again to pick up a paddle for the Cayman Heart Fund.

The non-profit group will hold its annual “Coconut Cup” paddleboard races on Sunday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. at Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach.

The Coconut Cup is a social and family friendly paddleboard event which will host three races over the course of the day: A parent and kids (under 14) half-mile paddleboard race; a Corporate Cup relay race for teams of four people; and an individual 1.5-mile sprint.

Entry for the parent-and-kids race is $25 per team. Start time is 9 a.m. The Cayman Heart Fund advises that life vests and parental supervision will be required for younger entries.

Entry for the Corporate Cup, in which each person must paddle half a mile carrying a “designated coconut,” is $350 per team, which must register in advance. One board per team (boards provided). There is a limit to 16 teams entering this race, which starts at 10 a.m.

The cost for the individual 1.5-mile sprint is $25. The race starts at 11 a.m.

Organizers say limited board rental at reduced prices will be available from Liquid Life, Cayman Standup Paddleboard Company, 7 Mile Paddle and Whitesand Water Sports.

There will be prizes for the winners of each race, along with spot prizes.

Early registration is encouraged, but individual entries will be available on the day.

All proceeds benefit “Hart for Hearts,” which is the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund responsible for raising public awareness and providing financial assistance to families in Cayman when a child is born with a congenital heart defect.

For more information and to register, email [email protected]