The music-loving public should prepare to be dazzled once again by Cayman’s very own National Orchestra and Choir when they take to the stage on March 17 and 23, respectively.

Last year, the two groups performed together to sellout audiences with “West End at the Westin” and “Epic Journeys.” This year, they will kick off the new season with something completely different (as Monty Python would say).

‘Fiesta’

Presented by the Cayman National Orchestra, under the dynamic leadership of Jonathan Taylor, “Fiesta” promises to be an exciting concert which bridges Spanish music to Latin American. Featuring the full orchestra and special guests, the orchestra will take the audience on a musical journey from Bizet’s “Carmen” to the Argentinean Tango. The concert is for one night only on March 17 at the Harquail Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

‘A Choral Cabaret’

Sue Horrocks returns to direct the Cayman National Choir in “A Choral Cabaret” – an evening of choral arrangements of well-known songs spanning the last 60 decades. From pop to doo-wop and Disney to disco, there will be something for everyone in the repertoire, as well as a guest appearance from the popular local a cappella group, the Singrays.

This informal event will feature a cash bar and relaxed atmosphere, so the audience is invited to come for the music and stay for the socializing. The concert is scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. in the CNCO rehearsal rooms at Bay Harbour Center, West Bay Road (the place with the green KAABOO mural next to The Grand Pavilion).

Cayman National Choir

Although the choir includes professional musicians and experienced singers, it is a diverse group that welcomes singers of all ages, nationalities and ability. Some members do not read music, but with commitment to weekly rehearsals and practice, are able to fully participate. The National Choir is a part of the community and open to everyone with no auditions required. New members are always welcome.

At the choir’s inaugural concert in 1977, Governor Thomas Russell said, “It is not the aim of the Cayman National Choir to compete with existing choral organizations, but to permit the assembly of singers from whatever source or organization for national occasions.”

Cayman National Orchestra

The Cayman National Orchestra has been playing for over 15 years and has approximately 40 members. To learn about upcoming performances, you can visit the orchestra’s Facebook page. If you are a musician and are interested in joining the orchestra, you can email [email protected] for more information.

Tickets for ‘Fiesta’ are available online at www.eventpro.ky and are $40 in advance for adults or $50 at the door, including a glass of wine or Sangria. Tickets are $20 for under-18s, which include a soft drink. There will be a cash bar available.

Tickets for ‘A Choral Cabaret’ are $20 and are also available online from www.eventpro.ky. If purchasing tickets for both concerts together, there will be a $10 discount.