The Cayman National Choir’s new rehearsal rooms on West Bay Road were packed on Saturday night as more than 100 people attended to hear the choir perform a Choral Cabaret, consisting of arrangements of popular songs spanning the last six decades.

The growing number of members of the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra necessitated a move to a new and bigger home at the Bay Harbour Centre on West Bay Road, where the rehearsal rooms were adapted for Saturday evening’s cabaret.

Organisers said this was the first concert to be held in the new rehearsal rooms, but now that the National Choir and Orchestra has a permanent home, they are hoping it will become a popular venue for small concerts, although large venues will still be needed for the combined full orchestra and choir.