An incident outside a nightclub led to charges of wounding with intent to cause serious bodily harm, with defendant Cory Shamar Pusey appearing in Summary Court on Monday afternoon.

Pusey, 29, was accused of wounding a man and a woman outside a Mary Street bar shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that two other men were being charged in connection with the same incident.

Both complainants sustained knife wounds.

Hutchinson objected to bail.

After hearing an application by defence attorney Prathna Bodden, the magistrate granted bail with strict conditions. They included the wearing of an electronic monitor, a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibition from entering a liquor-licensed premises except for purposes of his work. Pusey was also told not to contact any witnesses or the co-accused.

Since wounding with intent is a Category A offense, the charges were transmitted to Grand Court, where they are to be mentioned on Friday, April 5.