Trial began in Grand Court on Monday for Wayne Carlos Myles, who pleaded not guilty to living off the earnings of prostitution or attempting to do so, between July 1, 2014, and June 17, 2016.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin said that, in slang, his actions would lead to him being called “a pimp”.

“He exercised control, direction or influence over the movements of prostitutes in such a manner as to show that he was aiding, abetting or compelling their prostitution with another person,” she explained.

Justice Marlene Carter, who is hearing the matter without a jury as Myles elected, was advised that the prosecution’s evidence would not come from customers or the prostitutes themselves. Instead, the evidence would come from documented conversations and arrangements made by phone through the use of WhatsApp or SMS text messaging.

Fargin said the defendant was offering prostitution services by sending “promotional messages and photos” of his “current stable” and agreeing prices of the “female services” and locations for prostitutes to work.

“The Crown says the evidence leads to the common sense conclusion that he took a monetary cut of their earnings,” she said.

Prices ranged from $150 to $400 or $500, which included a sleep-over, Fargin said. The various phone messages indicated a potential of 15 customers and 32 individual females being offered during the period referred to in the charges.

The first two Crown witnesses were police officers, one of whom was being questioned by defence attorney Alex Davies when proceedings adjourned for lunch.