‘Fiesta’ at Harquail Theatre

Quiana Erb dances on the Harquail Theatre stage as part of the ‘Fiesta’ concert last Sunday. The Cayman National Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Jonathan Taylor, performed a repertoire spanning Spanish and Latin American music.

The event forms part of a two-weekend showcase, with the Cayman National Choir performing ‘A Choral Cabaret’ on Saturday, March 23, in the organisation’s rehearsal space at Bay Harbour Centre, West Bay Road. There will also be a guest appearance from local a cappella group, the Singrays. – Photo: Julie Pritchard