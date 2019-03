In Focus 1 of 13

The MS Foundation Cayman held its third annual Pretty on the Outside fundraiser at the National Gallery on Saturday, March 16.

The guest speaker was Canadian blogger Ardra Shephard, who runs the award-winning ‘Tripping on Air” blog, in which she writes about her life with multiple sclerosis. Shephard was interviewed by Alyssa Christian, who founded the MS Foundation in 2016.