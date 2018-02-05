MS Foundation to raise awareness at annual gala event

The MS Foundation is inviting people to save the date for its upcoming second annual gala fundraiser at Pedro St. James Castle next month.

MS Foundation founder Alyssa Christian will host the “Pretty On The Outside” gala to raise money and awareness for the nervous system disorder known as multiple sclerosis. The gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

As with last year, the fundraiser will consist of a fashion show fundraiser and an islandwide raffle. Local musician Lonney McField will release a new song during the fashion show, specially written for people with MS.

Also at the gala will be an exhibition of artists’ impressions and interpretations of the symptoms associated with MS.

Ms. Christian, in collaboration with the U.S.-based handbag company Louise & Eleanor and menswear company Barry Beaux, will release a new “Hope” handbag for women and a bow tie for men at the gala event. Last year, Louise & Eleanor worked with Ms. Christian to release their first “Hope” handbag to raise MS awareness.

This year’s Caribbean-style handbag will be modeled by Miss Cayman Anika Conolly.

Tickets for the raffle went on sale Monday, Feb. 2. It’s a raffle with a difference – a “50/50” raffle in which the winner will receive 50 percent of the money raised, with the other 50 percent going to patient care and awareness.

Tickets for the gala are on sale at Pedro St. James Castle and Books & Books in Camana Bay for $75. Raffle tickets can be bought at Le Visage in Camana Bay for $25 each, or five for $100.