Duchess Sarah Ferguson to speak at cancer gala

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands revealed Thursday that the guest speaker for its 2019 gala, to be held on Oct. 5 at The Ritz-Carlton, will be Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The Duchess joins a long line of distinguished guests who have spoken at the gala over the years.

Previous speakers have included Bill and Giuliana Rancic, Cynthia Nixon, Joan Lunden and Hoda Kotb from ‘The Today Show’, who is also the foundation’s patron.

The Duchess stated that she is looking forward to her trip to the island, saying, “I am very interested in the work [the Breast Cancer Foundation] is doing and I am delighted to be [travelling] to Cayman.”

The Breast Cancer Foundation’s chief administrator, Janette Fitzgerald, said she had been working on having the Duchess as a guest speaker for the past two years, and was thrilled that her efforts were finally coming to fruition.

“The Foundation is excited and proud to say that Sarah, Duchess of York, will be here to support us at this year’s gala dinner,” said Fitzgerald. “She is someone on the world stage, passionate in highlighting the issue of cancers in young people and the global problem of obesity, which has a proven link to breast cancer.”

Although not a breast cancer survivor herself, Ferguson has been a strong advocate for wellness and health for over 20 years.

From 1997-2007, she served as US spokesperson for Weight Watchers International and during that time became a passionate proponent for healthy weight loss and weight management.

She was a founding supporter of the American Cancer Society’s ‘Great American Weigh In’, an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness of the link between excess weight and cancer. She was also a voluntary spokesperson for the American Heart Association.

In 2006, she established the Sarah Ferguson Foundation in New York to fund programmes that promote education and wellness worldwide.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Foundation and the gala, visit www.breastcancerfoundation.ky.