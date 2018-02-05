Cayman equestrians win online dressage competition

Cayman Riding School owner and riding instructor Tracey Surrey and her senior riding instructor Elizabeth Jarvis both competed in a new “online dressage” competition recently launched in the U.K. by British Dressage.

Surrey and Jarvis were competing for the first time against riders from Great Britain, France, Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, United Arab Emirates and Norway.

Competing against 42 other riders, Jarvis scored 74.57 percent to win her first class on Princess, a young horse in training at Cayman Riding School.

In her next class, Jarvis again rode Princess and a second horse, Lilly.

Jarvis achieved scores on both horses of 75.57 percent, putting her in joint first place against 35 other riders. To determine the top spot between her own rides, the judge looks at the collective points and with just a 0.5 percent advantage, Princess pulled off her second win of the competition.

Surrey competed on her own horse Dusty against more than 40 other riders in a considerably harder test and scored 69.79 percent, placing her second in her division and third overall in the Open Division.

Online competitions are now extremely popular in the U.K. Competitions are held monthly, ranging in difficulty from Walk & Trot through to FEI Grand Prix tests, so there is something for everyone.

The concept is the brainchild of top U.K. Dressage judge and trainer Nereide Goodman and means equestrians located anywhere the world can ride a test and have it judged by a top International British Dressage Judge. The tests are video recorded from the viewpoint of the judge and uploaded to a website. The results are published at the end of every month, along with those of other competitors from around the world.

“We found the standard and technical requirements to be considerably higher than previous competitions,” said Surrey, “but it is extremely encouraging to achieve such great results against such a high number of entries.”

The riding club is now preparing for the February competition, and with several other riders in training, will be putting forward two teams with the aim of achieving a better position in the overall International league.