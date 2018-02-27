Sunday saw 21 riders arrive bright and early at Cayman Riding School, located on Hirst Road in Savannah, to take part in a Clear Round Jumping Show.

With junior and senior riders competing together at 5 different heights ranging from 0.5m – 1.0m, the competition offered riders of various levels the opportunity to compete.

“Whilst competing is not our main focus at Cayman Riding School, we have an increasing number of riders wanting to participate in these shows,” said Tracey Surrey, owner and riding instructor at the school. “We had several children competing for the first time and numerous other riders moving up to the higher heights.”

Many children were riding local horses that had been rehabilitated and retrained by the riding school, opening the competition to a much wider group of young riders who would not normally have that opportunity if they were dependent on importing their own jumping horses to the island.

The next jumping show is scheduled for Saturday, March 10, and will include a Horse and Hound Mini Majors Competition – which involves a dog and dog handler in a team with a horse and rider.

The dogs will have to negotiate a dog agility course – which will be judged by Heidi Rivera from Must Love Dogs – and then pass over to the horse and rider combination who will go on to negotiate a show jumping course – which will be judged by FEI Jump Judge Tanya Neville.

Jumping Show at Cayman Riding School 1 of 4

The team with the least amount of faults in the fastest time will be the winners.

Spectators are more than welcome and for dog owners interested in participating, email Tracey Surrey at [email protected],