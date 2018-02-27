2018 youth football leagues resume

The 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues resumed following a two-week school break, with a full schedule of games in the boys and girls leagues.

In the Boys Under 11 league, Jaxon Cover grabbed a hat trick as Sunset Warriors edged out Sunset Rockets 3-2 in the “Sunset FC derby.” Replying for the Rockets were Ethan Cansell and Matthew Rees.

In other Boys Under 11 games, the “new kids on the block,” 345 FC won both their games as 345 FC A defeated Latinos FC 3-0 thanks to strikes from Jaden Verhoeven, Hayden Keens and Christo Durrant. 345 FC B enjoyed a 5-0 victory over George Town SC with Danny Lynne and Noah Mitten scoring two goals each and Paul Marineau adding the fifth.

In the Boys Under 13 league, ASC Jaguars grabbed their second win of the young season, downing Future SC 2-0, while 345 FC defeated a very young East End United FC 9-1 and Academy SC ESM were 1-0 victors over George Town SC.

In the Boys Under 15 league, Bodden Town FC defeated Cayman Brac 13-1 while Academy SC downed Sunset FC 7-2.

There was one game played in the Boys Under 17 league with Academy SC getting the better of rivals Cayman Athletic SC 3-2.

In the Girls Under 11 league, Sunset Fusion’s Doireann Lynch scored her team’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Academy SC. George Town SC claimed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunset Stars. George Town’s Kiandra Edwards scored both goals for her club while Kaija Dunbar pulled one back late in the game for the Sunset Stars.