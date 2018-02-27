Police: Woman kicks officer, gets pepper sprayed

A rowdy scene outside a West Bay bar over the weekend led to two arrests after police said they used pepper spray against two women during a struggle.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to a report of fighting outside Kelly’s Bar on Birch Tree Hill Road just before midnight Friday.

Police said a 22-year-old woman, who appeared to be very drunk, was banging on the bar’s door and shouting curses. Police officers informed the woman that she was being arrested for disorderly conduct, after which police said she kicked the officer who was trying to handcuff her.

Police used pepper spray on the woman “to subdue her” and also used the spray on a second woman who “became aggressive toward the officers while they were subduing the initial suspect.”

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, assaulting police and disorderly conduct. The second woman, 54, was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Both suspects were released on police bail.