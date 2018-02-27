Trial began on Monday for two West Bay residents charged with the 2015 robbery of Mitzi’s Fine Jewelry in which over half a million dollars worth of jewelry was reported stolen.

Madeinys Ebanks-Pol and Adrian Adela Gea pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge: that on Nov. 18, 2015, at the store on West Bay Road, they stole jewelry valued at approximately $516,201 belonging to Mitzi Callan, and that they did so by using force against a named person, the clerk in the store.

Mr. Gea, on his own, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offense, namely robbery. He has pleaded not guilty to this charge also.

The defendants elected to be tried by judge alone and Justice Stephen Hellman is hearing the matter.

In an opening address on Monday, Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said it was the case for the prosecution that Ms. Ebanks-Pol acted as a “lookout” while Mr. Gea entered the store with the imitation firearm to carry out the robbery.

A witness testified Tuesday morning that she had noticed Ms. Ebanks-Pol behaving suspiciously inside a car parked outside Mitzi’s store.

The court heard the witness had been walking past the store on her lunch break on the day of the robbery. She said the defendant had beckoned her over and had asked to use her cellphone. The witness said she refused to lend her the phone, after noticing, she said, that there were several phones in the car. She then walked on.

When she became aware later that a robbery had taken place at the store, she contacted police, she said.

Ms. Ebanks-Pol is represented by attorney Keva Reid. Mr. Gea is represented by attorney Nicholas Dixey.

The trial was expected to continue into next week.