The Cayman Islands court system is close to finalizing its effort to put court records online.

Court administrator Suzanne Bothwell confirmed to the Cayman Compass on Monday that the court’s web designers are in the final stages of uploading all public registers into electronic format.

That new development was slated for launch in either December or January, but the process took longer than anticipated. The court began uploading registers onto its platform back in late January, and Ms. Bothwell plans to meet with web designers imminently to discuss the final aspects.

According to the court administrator, all public registers going back five years will be freely available to the public on the court’s website. The court also plans to have a kiosk at the court office available for viewing of court documents for people that do not have access to a computer at home.

Ms. Bothwell indicated last year that the only fees associated with the service will be for people who are interested in purchasing court documents.

The push to put court records online follows a dispute last year about the availability of records to the public. The court initially issued a public advisory last year stating that only handwritten notes could be taken when inspecting court record in person, and interested observers were briefly halted from photocopying records without express permission from the clerk of court.

The court also expressed concerns last year about publications obtaining and publishing court records for profit, which may have expedited the decision to push records online for public perusal.