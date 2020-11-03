Hirst Road closed following fire

A portion of Hirst Road, in Savannah, has been closed after a structural fire near the intersection with Rex Crighton Boulevard.

Vehicles travelling on Hirst Road heading south towards Shamrock Road are being diverted onto the East-West Arterial. Motorists heading onto Hirst Road from Shamrock Road are asked to continue on Shamrock and travel through Spotts Newlands Road, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police and other emergency services have been dispatched to the scene as firefighters continue to try and extinguish the blaze.

The RCIPS has asked all road users to avoid the area if possible.