Update: Power restored to most customers after East End pole fire

Update, 11:30am: The Caribbean Utilities Company reports that 21 customers remain without power in the Gun Bay area.

The estimated restoration time is 3 to 4 hours, weather permitting, CUC said.

Update, 11:10am: Electricity has been restored to most of the customers impacted by this morning’s power outage in East End.

Initially, 1,170 customers were affected. By 11am, power had been restored to the majority of those affected, with 53 customers in the immediate area of Gun Bay, where a pole caught fire, remaining without power, CUC stated.

CUC’s Neil Murray said those customers still without power would remain so until the pole had been repaired.

“At the moment, crews are not sure when power will be restored to the 53 customers as the damaged pole needs to be assessed, line hardware (cross arms, conductors, etc.) need to be replaced and lines re-installed,” Murray said in an email to the Compass.

Original story: More than 1,000 customers are without power in East End this morning following a pole fire in the Gun Bay area, the Caribbean Utilities Company reported.

CUC corporate communications officer Neil Murray said power lines were down on the main road, so traffic has been affected.

A CUC crew is on site to assess the situation and repair the damage.

Murray said a reconnection time for affected customers had not yet been determined.

The power outage affects residences and businesses from Breakers to Colliers.